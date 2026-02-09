Vernon News

Vernon's Active Living Centre striving for top accessibility certification

Photo: City of Vernon Photo The Vernon Active Living Centre will feature a large aquatic centre with an accessible ramp.

As construction continues on Vernon's $120 million Active Living Centre (ALC), city staff is working to make sure it achieves the highest standard for accessibility.

At the Monday council meeting, Doug Ross, director of the ALC project will present an overview of the accessibility features in the ALC.

In the presentation, council outlined its established goal of achieving the Rick Hansen Gold Level Certification for accessibility.

All design decisions are filtered through the criteria established by the Rick Hansen Foundation, Canadian Safety Association Guidelines, BC Building Code, and City of Vernon Bylaws," said a memorandum to council. "Based on a recent mid-project review, the design team is confident the facility will achieve the Gold Level Certification."

In the exterior, features outlined are:

Seven public designated accessible parking stalls, and two staff designated accessible parking stalls.

Pedestrian controlled crosswalk across 43rd Ave and no abrupt changes in elevation of walking paths, no exterior ramps or stairs and all pathways and sidewalks have less than two per cent slope.

Tactile Walking Surface Indicators (TWS) at pedestrian crossings.

Automatic doors and a dedicated animal relief area

In the interior of the ALC, features outlined are:

TWS indicators at top of every staircase and cane detectible guard benches below stairs.

Two elevators to level two; one in lobby and one in change room.

Accessible washrooms grouped together to aid caregivers with multiple clients.

Tactile lettering and braille for all room signage

A sensory room

The full presentation will be shown during council on Monday.