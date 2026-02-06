Vernon News

Criminal code offences up five per cent, as Vernon North Okanagan RCMP present fourth-quarter report from 2025

Uptick in police files

Photo: Bowen Assman Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP saw slightly more calls for service and criminal code offences in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The numbers are a part of a quarterly policing report that Supt. Blake MacLeod will be presenting to Vernon council on Monday, Feb. 9.

According to the report, there were 6,752 calls for service in Q4 of 2025, up 2.1 per cent from the same time in 2024.

Criminal code offences also saw an increase of 5 per cent, with 2,135 offences in Q4 2025.

Violent offences are down 8.5 per cent, while property crime is up 11.7 per cent. The full report can be viewed here.

RCMP also touched on prolific offenders, with the report stating that at the end of the reporting period, there were 11 prolific offenders identified for monitoring in the Vernon North Okanagan area, with four currently in custody, and seven not in custody.

"Of the seven not in custody, three reside in, or are known to frequent the City of Vernon," the report stated. "Two reside in the North Rural, and two are in other communities."

In the special victims unit, the BC Integrated Child Exploitation unit (BC ICE) advised of 16 reports of possession of child pornography within the Vernon North Okanagan jurisdiction, with each investigation requiring a significant amount of time to complete production orders, execute search warrants and, where the evidence supports, prepare charge packages for Crown Counsel.

In November, the SVU executed a search warrant at a residence in the North Okanagan and seized property to substantiate the allegation of possession of child sexual abuse images. In December, SVU assumed conduct of a "complex possession of child sexual abuse and exploitative material investigation associated to a social media platform."

Through the SVU's work, 15 victims were interviewed with regards to sexual assault and crimes against children.

The RCMP also outlined their community outreach initiatives and policing excellence awards.

Supt. MacLeod will go over the full presentation at council on Monday.