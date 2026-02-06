Vernon News

Vernon Vipers will try to end a nine-game losing skid tonight against the Sherwood Park Crusaders

Vipers in action tonight

The Vernon Vipers will try to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Sherwood Park Crusaders tonight.

The Vipers will meet the Alberta team in game two of a three-game road swing.

The Snakes (8-22-7-0) are currently in last place in the Interior West Division of the BC Hockey League, while the Saints (20-13-3-0) are in third place in the Interior East Division.

While the Vipers have been struggling as of late, their losses have been close contests, losing in overtime or by a single goal.

The Vipers will face the Blackfalds Bulldogs Saturday night before returning home Feb. 13 when they host the Sprue Grove Saints at Kal Tire Place.

The West Kelowna Warriors (28-7-2-0) meanwhile have secured a playoff spot, sitting one point behind the league-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals (28-8-3-0) who have amassed 59 points on the season so far.