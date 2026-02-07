Vernon News

City of Vernon temporarily closing some downtown roads for Winter Carnival parade

Parade traffic changes

Photo: City of Vernon There will be some temporary road closures and parking restrictions Saturday to accommodate the annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

The Vernon Winter Carnival parade takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the day,” a release from the city said.

27th Street will be closed between 30th Avenue and 48th Avenue and will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m.

East–west access will be maintained via 30th Avenue and 48th Avenue.

“Motorists are advised to slow down, follow the direction of traffic control personnel, and use alternate routes during the closure to ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians, spectators and parade participants,” the city said.

There will also be some temporary changes for Vernon Regional Transit.

Due to road closures around town, transit Routes 2 and 4 will be temporarily impacted. For current routes and schedules, visit BC Transit’s website.

The parade will makes its way along 27th Street from 45th to 32nd Avenue.

For more information about the Vernon Winter Carnival, including this year’s parade and all upcoming events, click here.