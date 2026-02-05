Vernon RCMP say Brittany Kelly last seen Jan. 19

Vernon News

Vernon woman missing

Photo: RCMP Brittany Kelly, 34, was last seen in Vernon on Jan. 19.

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing woman.

Brittany Kelly, 34, was last seen in Vernon on Jan. 19.

“Police are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking for the public's help to locate her,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Kelly is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, 119 pounds with green eyes and red hair.

Anyone who has had contact with Kelly or has information as to her whereabouts, are asked to contact their local RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)