Vernon Search and Rescue help injured hiker near Enderby Cliffs
Hiker rescued from cliffs
February started with Vernon Search and Rescue helping an injured hiker.
A post on their Facebook page said on Feb. 1, VSAR volunteers were tasked by BCEHS to help rescue an injured hiker from the Enderby Cliffs trail.
“Team members hiked up to locate the subject, finding her very cold and unable to walk down,” the post said.
“Facing oncoming darkness and a narrow, treacherous icy path on which to carry the stretcher back down, the SAR team was instead able to extract her from the cliff using the Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society helicopter and equipment. The subject was delivered directly and safely to ambulance care.”
VSAR is reminding people to be cautious when hiking trails at this time of year, as any shaded areas of the path can be very icy and slippery, leading to possible injury.
Search and rescue is a free service and help can be summoned by calling 911.
