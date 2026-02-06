Vernon News

Okanagan Fighting Championship hosting third annual competition

Fight Night returns

Photo: Contributed Ethan Northcott, currently undefeated in his MMA career, will be returning to the OFC cage for a third time in May.

The top athletes in combat sports from the Okanagan will once again be fighting it out in the cage in Vernon.

Okanagan Fighting Championship will be hosting its third annual competition, with a show on Saturday, April 18.

The event, at the Creekside Conference Centre, 3310-37 Ave., will feature mixed martial arts, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu jitsu matches.

"After two sold-out shows in 2024 and 2025, OFC returns to bring nonstop combat sports action to the Okanagan," said OFC. "Get ready for an explosive night that will knock you out."

The main event will feature Vernon's Ethan Northcott, who is undefeated in his amateur career. The 22-year-old started his martial arts journey with a bang, getting a submission win in the inaugural OFC in 2024. He then followed that up with another submission victory at last year's OFC event.

Northcott, who fights out of Vernon's Unity MMA gym, also has a submission victory at the BFL 82: Night of Champions fight in Jan, 2025, and won his first fight by technical knock-out in Oct. 2025 to get to 4-0.

He is ranked as the No. 1 amateur bantamweight fighter in the country, and will be taking on Justin Fernandez, an American with a 1-3 record.

You can purchase tickets here.