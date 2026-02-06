Vernon News

Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off today for 10 days of fun and activities

Let the fun begin

It's party time in the North Okanagan.

The 66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival officially kicks off today with the popular balloon glow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Village Green Centre.

“It's a new location for the event, but it is the same balloon glow,” said Vicki Taylor, carnival chair.

“We have the Kinshira Fire Troupe coming out to do a performance and we have five balloons that are going to be onsite as well. They will glow at the same time. It is really a great opportunity to come out with the whole family and experience winter carnival.”

Admission is by donation with funds going back into the festival.

“It is very much a Vernon tradition,” Taylor said. “It is a favourite of carnival and just a really great way to kick things off.”

There will also be games and vendors at the event.

Also on the carnival agenda today is the start of a new event, the Poutine & Caesar Showdown - a 10-day tasting tour celebrating the best local comfort food and cocktails. Diners will explore Vernon, and Armstrong, sampling creative poutines and signature Caesars at participating restaurants, then cast their votes online to help crown the champions.

The Halina Bingo Marathon starts today at the Halina Centre in the recreation complex, The Saint James Family Fling goes from 5 to 8 p.m. at Saint James School along with the Roaring '20s Golden Age of Dance by City Dance Studio

The very popular – and sold out - Golden Indulgence: A Chocolate Experience, by Vernon's own master chocolatier Barrita Durward of Cotton’s Chocolates also begins.

And of course, a wealth of events are planned for Saturday including the popular parade which begins at noon and winds its way through the downtown core.

For a full list of times, places and events, grab a brochure or visit the carnival website.