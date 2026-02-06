Vernon News

Literacy Society of the North Okanagan names Michelle Bylow as new executive director

Photo: Literacy Society of the North Okanagan From left, Debbie Nurse, Michele Bylow and Wendy Aasen.

Michelle Bylow has been named the new executive director of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

Bylow brings more than 10 years of executive leadership experience to the Vernon-based organization, with a background in program development, operational strengthening and organizational growth.

The transition follows the completion of Debbie Nurse’s five-year tenure as executive director.

A press release from the society said during her time with the group, Nurse provided “steady leadership that strengthened organizational sustainability, expanded funding, implemented essential systems, and supported the rebuilding of programs and fundraising efforts following the pandemic. Her work has positioned the society for continued success.”

The society also acknowledges the contributions of Wendy Aasen, who joined the organization in 2013 and served as executive director through several major transitions, including the move to a single literacy mandate and the establishment of the learning centre in 2021.

After supporting the organization’s post-pandemic rebuilding efforts in her Literacy Outreach role, Aasen is retiring.