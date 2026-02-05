Vernon News

Meet the love of your life on a gondola at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Gondola speed dating

Photo: SilverStar SilverStar Mountain Resort is hosting a singles line speed dating event

The chance to meet the love of your life on a gondola is coming this weekend.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is hosting a speed dating event on its gondola on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Mountain enthusiasts can enjoy night skiing/snowboarding on Saturday, then will be able to head to the 'singles' line, where they will be paired up with another eligible skier/snowboarder.

"Step into one of our iconic red gondolas, softly candle-lit and stocked with playful icebreaker questions to spark conversation during your seven-minute gondola date," said the resort. "Hit it off? Ride down together. Not quite your match? Hop back in line at the bottom and try again with someone new."

The event is expected to be "flirting, fun and fresh turns guaranteed," with no awkward chairlift silences.

Check in starts at 5 p.m., wth the speed dating beginning at 6 p.m. All participants must have a valid night skiing ticket or season pass.

To register for the 18-and-up event, click here.