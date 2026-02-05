Vernon News

Lumby celebrating 10 year anniversary of Kraft Hockeyville win with free family skate

Photo: Kate Bouey Crowd packs Pat Duke Memorial Arena ahead of Lumby's Hockeyville title win in 2016.

Ten years ago, the town of Lumby won the right to host an NHL preseason game and $100,000 in badly-needed upgrades to Pat Duke Memorial Arena, as the winners of Kraft Hockeyville 2016.

In 2026, the win is being celebrated with a free family skate and community photo opportunity with Kraft Hockeyville representatives today.

"We would love to have a crew show up in their favourite jersey to celebrate 10 years of Lumby's 2016 Kraft Hockeyville win and 20 years of Kraft Hockeyville," said Angie Clowry, who was one of the organizers of the 2016 campaign.

Clowry was also the catalyst for getting the campaign started 10 years ago, after she reached out to her friend, Rhonda Catt.

Catt's husband, Peter, died in 2015. He was a longtime Lumby Minor Hockey coach. Clowry told Catt that it would be a good way of honouring his legacy.

"If it wasn't for Lumby Minor Hockey, it would have been a lot harder at the time," said Catt.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the official announcement on Sportsnet in 2016, drawing ecstatic applause from residents packed into the Pat Duke Arena.

"This feels incredible, and I am so privileged and honoured," Clowry said at the time. "We had to thank everyone who supported our little village of 1,731 people."

While Lumby did not directly get the NHL pre-season game, as it had to be moved to Vernon due to size constraints in the Pat Duke Memorial Arena, the financial upgrades of the now 59-year-old arena was vital.

"Portions of the $100,000 went to four new change rooms, including ones for women, which we didn't have previously," said Catt, who added that the funds also pushed the community apply for grants.

"We got upwards of $3 million for our rink through grants" Catt said. "Our rink is a lifeline now for our community."

The free family skate goes from 1:30- 2:15 p.m., with the community photo opportunity at 7:45 pm.