Vernon's Elena Gaskell soaking in the moment at 2026 Olympic Games

Impossible dream achieved

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Elena Gaskell is flying high once again, and competing in the 2026 Olympic Games

It seemed impossible just five months ago.

After a series of devastating injuries, Vernon’s Elena Gaskell saw her dream of competing at the 2026 Olympic Games reduced to a distant speck.

Now, following a furious four-month surge, the 24-year-old is in Italy, ready to embrace the experience of the Milan–Cortina Olympics.

“I’m just super happy to have made the team,” Gaskell told Castanet before departing for Europe. “I want to do my best out there, have good runs and land. I want to enjoy myself and soak up the experience."

Heartbreak

Four years ago, Gaskell was riding the highest wave of her career, pushing toward the top of the world rankings in freestyle skiing.

Born in Vernon, she began skiing at SilverStar Mountain Resort at age four with the Silver Star Freestyle Club.

"I love SilverStar. They brought me into the sport and that's where I fell in love with it," she said. “I grew up there, and seeing the athletes before me who made it far was huge motivation.”

Initially driven by a desire to beat her older brother, Gaskell quickly excelled. In 2022, she was selected to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympic Games and described marching in the opening ceremony as a dream come true.

That dream unraveled on the final training day before competition, when she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee.

With strict COVID protocols in place, Gaskell was unable to return home and instead spent much of the Games navigating the Olympic Village on crutches.

“It was a lot of emotion,” she said. “Everyone looked at me with pity, because they know you’re an athlete.”

Gaskell said it was like going from the highest of highs to lowest of lows.

After the games, her rehab process went smoothly, and by 2024, she was back to competing at the highest level, with her sights set on Milan.

However, in Switzerland during a training session, she took another hard fall, tearing the ACL in her right knee. The injury also caused meniscus and cartilage damage, along with a bone bruise and fractured tibia.

“This one was even harder,” she said. “I was working so hard to come back from the first injury, and to face another felt impossible at the time. But I still believed I could make it back. I had the motivation and the drive.”

Comeback

With less than two years before the Milan Games, Gaskell launched into an intense rehabilitation process.

After a year of training off the slopes, Gaskell got back on the skis in late 2025.

"It has been so busy trying to spend the most amount of time on my skis and have faith in myself," she said. "Even in December I didn't think that I would be able to do it."

To earn an Olympic berth in Big Air and Slopestyle, Gaskell needed three strong results across five competitions.

Big Air sees athletes launch off a massive jump to complete two aerial tricks, while Slopestyle combines jumps and rail features.

In November, she placed 10th in Big Air at Secret Garden in China, her first major event since the injury.

However, back-to-back placements outside the top 20 in subsequent events had her Olympic hopes in jeopardy.

Then came a breakthrough.

At Snowmass in Aspen, Colo., on Jan. 9, Gaskell delivered her strongest performance in four years, winning bronze.

“To be back on the podium, I honestly don’t have the words,” she said.

One final result remained. On Jan. 17, she finished fifth in Slopestyle at Laax, Switzerland, officially clinching her Olympic spot.

"This journey broke me down and forced me to rebuild from scratch," she said. "There were so many hard days, tears, and times I second guessed myself. But every bad day taught me something and somehow brought me back here. I’m proud of the fight it took to get here."

Olympic expectations

Gaskell enters the Games ranked fifth in the world in Slopestyle and 15th in Big Air.

After a short training stint in Switzerland to acclimatize, she arrived in Italy on Monday, eager for the challenge ahead.

“You can’t ski with fear,” she said. “You have to commit and take a leap of faith. I need to keep trusting myself in the moment, and I’m so excited.”

Gaskell will open her Olympic schedule in Slopestyle qualifying on Friday, Feb. 7. The Slopestyle final is set for Feb. 9, followed by Big Air competition beginning Feb. 14, with finals on Feb. 16.