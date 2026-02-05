Vernon News

Regional District of North Okanagan reviewing regional agricultural plan

Agri plan under review

Photo: File photo The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is reviewing the regional agricultural plan, an initiative that was prioritized by the board of directors with the goal of strengthening the region’s agricultural resilience by incorporating updated economic analysis and a deeper focus on local food systems.

A key document that guides the long-term health and sustainability of local agriculture is under review.

According to the RDNO, the agricultural sector has faced significant challenges in recent years, including supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-related impacts and shifting tariffs with international trade partners.

These pressures have highlighted the need to build a more resilient, self-reliant local food system-- one that reduces vulnerabilities, shortens supply chains, and increases the availability of locally sourced foods.

“As global uncertainties continue to impact producers and consumers alike, this review presents a timely opportunity to modernize our approach to agricultural planning,” said Shirley Fowler, chair of the RDNO board of directors. “We want to ensure that our region is well-positioned to support local producers, strengthen food security, and continue to support a thriving agricultural economy.”

The updated plan will assess current conditions, emerging trends and regulatory changes affecting the agriculture and food sector. The review will also identify opportunities to expand local food production, support value-added agriculture, and further integrate economic considerations into long-term planning.

To ensure the plan reflects the priorities and experiences of those who rely on and contribute to the region’s food system, the RDNO is inviting residents, producers, processors, retailers and community partners to participate in a short public survey.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their perspectives by completing the survey and staying engaged as the project progresses.

The survey closes Feb. 17 and will gather feedback on key agricultural issues, local food system challenges, and potential solutions to strengthen resilience and sustainability across the region.

For more information, contact the RDNO at [email protected] or 250-550-3700.