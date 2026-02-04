Vernon Vipers travel to Alberta to face the Spruce Grove Saints tonight
Vipers hope to stop skid
The Vernon Vipers will try to end an eight-game losing skid tonight when they face the Spruce Grove Saints.
The Vipers are in Alberta for the first of a three-game road swing.
The Snakes (8-22-6-0) are currently in last place of the BCHL's Interior Conference, while the Saints (19-17-1-0) are seventh.
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Vipers and Saints this season. Spruce Grove has held the upper hand, with Vernon posting an 0-1-1-0 record in the series.
The Saints notched a 3-2 win at Kal Tire Place Nov. 7, then edged the Vipers 5-4 in overtime a week later in Spruce Grove. The series will wrap up Feb. 13 in Vernon.
The West Kelowna Warriors (28-7-2-0) are in first place in the Interior Conference and have clinched a play off spot.
The Cowichan Valley Capitals (28-8-3-0) lead the BCHL, with 59 points, one point ahead of the Warriors.
- with files from the Vernon Vipers
