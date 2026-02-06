Vernon News

Train Wreck Comedy brings Herb Dixon to Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

Big laughs at the Star

The Harley Guy will be revving up some big laughs at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Train Wreck Comedy returns to the Star, Feb. 21, for an evening of live stand-up comedy at the National Altitude Training Centre, headlined by internationally known comedian and sound impressionist Herb Dixon, best known as “The Harley Guy.”

A staple of live comedy in the Okanagan for more than a decade, Train Wreck Comedy has brought some top comedians to the region.

The evening will be hosted by Rob Balsdon, founder of Train Wreck Comedy and a veteran stand-up comedian with more than 20 years of experience.

Balsdon has shared the stage with Canadian comedy legends Gerry Dee, Brent Butt and Norm MacDonald, as well as contemporary performers including Jon Dore and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist John Wing.

His comedy draws from everyday life, blending sharp observations with an engaging, relatable style.

Dixon has performed at major festivals, concert venues and international events. His signature Harley-Davidson sound impression was officially tested and approved by Harley-Davidson during the company’s 100th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee, where he shared the stage with B.B. King.

Dixon has also performed twice at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand and opened for artists such as The Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes and Kenny Chesney at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Known for strong crowd engagement and a polished, high-energy delivery, Dixon delivers a comedy performance that consistently resonates with audiences.Tickets are on sale now and selling quickly.

For tickets, click here.