Vernon's North Okanagan Valley Gleaners share impact of helping those on the other side of the world

A gift of healing and love

For years, the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners have sent millions of meals and tons of medical supplies to some of the poorest regions on earth.

Recently, one of the hospitals that benefited from the Vernon-based non-profit expressed how much those donations helped.

The Gleaners sent a shipment of medical supplies to a hospital in Zambia through the group Hope and Healing International. While the supplies may be deemed outdated for local hospitals, they are in good working order and are a godsend for hospitals with limited resources.

The following article was posted on the Gleaners Facebook page:

Nangoma Mission Hospital, settled in the rural parts of Zambia’s Central Province, received a heartwarming donation that will make a lasting difference in the lives of its patients. Through the generosity of Hope and Healing, the hospital benefited from a consignment of stretcher sheets, flannel sheets, washcloths, and towels items that may seem simple, but mean so much in a setting where resources are scarce.

For years, Nangoma Mission Hospital has served as a lifeline for thousands of people from surrounding villages and communities. However, like many rural health facilities, it has struggled with limited supplies, especially hospital linen. Patients often arrive with nothing but the clothes they are wearing, sometimes traveling long distances or being brought in as emergencies.

Sr. Veronica Nyambe, a compassionate and long-serving hospital administrator at the hospital, could not hide her gratitude when the donation was received.

“We are truly grateful for this generous donation from Hope and Healing,” said Sr. Veronica, smiling as she assisted in making a hospital bed. “For a long time, our facility has faced challenges with hospital linen. Many of our patients come in without any sheets or towels, and this has made it hard to maintain comfort and proper hygiene. These supplies will go a long way in restoring dignity and improving the quality of care we provide.”

She added that clean linen is essential not only for patient comfort, but also for infection prevention and control.

“In rural hospitals like ours, something as simple as a clean sheet can mean the difference between suffering and healing,” she explained. “This donation is a blessing to both patients and staff.”

One of the many families touched by this act of kindness is that of Memory Mainza, a mother from a nearby village. Her young son, Simeon Kumwenda, was admitted to the hospital after being struck by severe malaria.

“When I brought my child, it was an emergency,” Memory recalled softly. “Simeon was very weak, and I didn’t even think of bringing beddings. When we arrived, the nurses quickly attended to him and gave him a clean bed with fresh linen. I felt such a sense of relief. Seeing my child resting on a clean sheet gave me hope that he would recover. I am very thankful to Hope and Healing and to the hospital staff for their kindness.”

For many guardians like Memory, such small comforts provide strength during difficult moments. The new linen has already begun transforming wards, making them brighter, cleaner, and more welcoming.

Sr. Veronica noted that the gesture has also boosted morale among the hospital staff.

“When patients are comfortable and the environment is clean, it motivates us as healthcare providers,” she said. “We feel proud to work in a facility that can offer care with dignity.”

The donation from Hope and Healing is more than just a contribution of material goods, it is an investment in compassion, health, and human dignity. It stands as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can bring hope to rural communities and strengthen the spirit of care that hospitals like Nangoma Mission strive to uphold every day.

