Vernon News

Volunteers sought as Coldest Night of Year fundraiser kicks off in late February

Get cold for a cause

Photo: Contributed Residents braved the cold in 2025's Coldest Night of Year

Volunteers are still needed for the Coldest Night of Year event with the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, with the goal of raising $40,000. All monies raised will go towards the North Okanagan Rent Bank, which provides housing stability to individuals and families experiencing short-term financial difficulties.

“We are excited to see so many people already registered," said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon and District executive director. "It tells us there is a desire locally to assist individuals and families who struggle to pay the rent because of a financial emergency, such as needing new eyeglasses or having to travel to a funeral."

The North Okanagan Rent Bank provides low-to-moderate income renters interest free, short-term

loans to pay rent, utilities or to secure housing. This support prevents evictions and service disconnections, helping individuals and families remain safely housed during temporary financial crisis. By offering a stabilizing alternative to high cost credit, the rent bank strengthens housing security and reduces pressure on local shelters and social service systems.

Last year the Rent Bank supported 57 people, through 28 loans worth $39,231.

Payson added that the Coldest Night of the Year is about building community, and having more residents sign up would "show their neighbours that they aren't alone."

Participants in the event will take part in a two of five-kilometre walk starting and ending at the Vernon Elks Lodge. Those who raise over $150 ($75 for youth) will also were branded Coldest Night of Year toques as they brave the cold.

To register or donate, visit cnoy.org/location/vernon.