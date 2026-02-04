Vernon News

Greater Vernon Cultural Centre construction continues, as concrete foundation walls nearly complete

GVCC construction update

Photo: RDNO Photo Construction of the GVCC is ongoing.

Construction on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre (GVCC) began in August 2025, and has continued on time and on budget, according to a recent update by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO).

The GVCC will be a cultural hub for the region, co-locating the Vernon Public Art Gallery, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, while also providing a presentation and event space. It is being funded by the RDNO and taxpayers.

The construction of the 31,000-square-foot project is being done by Sawchuk Developments. In the past 30 days, elevator pits and perimeter drainage has been completed, while 80 per cent of the concrete foundation walls have been installed.

Steel fabrication is in progress off site, with on-site arrival tabbed for this month.

Cost history

As of 2026, The GVCC is estimated to cost $46 million, with $28 million being funded from long-term borrowing, $5 million from grants and donations and $13 million from reserves and short-term borrowing.

According to the RDNO, taxpayers would see a hit of about $28 per year per household for the first eight years, then $57 per year for the following 15 years.

"This helps to mitigate the financial impact to the taxpayer by extending costs over time (smaller payments but over three more years)," said the RDNO. "This impact will be further reduced through secured grant funding and donations."

In 2018, the initial design of the GVCC was much larger (58,000 sq. ft) and cost $40 million, however a scale-down and redesign had to be initiated as the RDNO did not get the requisite grants and donations in time.

In 2022, costs decreased to $28 million for the new pared-down GVCC (31,000 sq. ft), but shot back up to $46 million by the end of 2024, due to inflation and rising construction costs, according to the RDNO.

The RDNO were unable to secure adequate funding from grants and donations, so the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and Electoral Area's B and C chipped in to help with costs.

Two other federal and provincial grant programs have been applied for by the RDNO, to garner an additional $6.86 million.

The project's fundraising website, Together4Culture, is estimating the new centre will bring 60,000 visitors per year, spurring a $500,000 economic benefit.

"The Cultural Centre will be a catalyst for downtown revitalization and continued residential development in the city centre; helping local businesses thrive," said the website.

The GVCC is estimated to open in the spring of 2028.