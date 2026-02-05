Vernon News

Locals add input to a documentary on the Bush Boys of Vernon

Bush Boys are back

It was one of the stranger stories to come out of the North Okanagan.

In 2003, two teenage boys were found living in the bush behind a store in Coldstream with a claim of being raised in the wilderness with little contact to the outside world.

Claiming their names were Tom and Will Green, the story quickly gained national attention, but when a family member recognized the brothers, their tale unraveled as it was learned they were actually from Sacramento, Calif., and had run away from home.

Randy Kolibaba was the officer in charge of the Vernon RCMP at the time and admits he was skeptical of their tale.

“I didn't buy a word of it,” he told Castanet.

And he was right not to.

Their real names are Kyle and Roen Horn.

Although skeptical of their story, Kolibaba made sure investigators did their due diligence and looked into the matter with impartiality.

Kolibaba said his priorities in the investigation were "number one was to identify who these people were and number two why are they here? Why are they in Vernon? Were they wanted? Are they going to commit crimes? There was a public safety issue.”



Kolibaba said there are people who live off the grid in the region, but even they “leave some sort of trace. Right off the bat their story was full of holes that couldn't be corroborated.”

When the boys first came to the public's attention, Vernon and Coldstream residents did not hesitate to step up and help the young men with food, clothing and even financial assistance.

“They really felt compelled to help these two,” Kolibaba said. “They really went over and above, and what really disappoints me is people called these genuine, caring residents suckers. I got really angry at that. These are people that cared. It's the people who are the heroes and stars in this.”

Kolibaba said the boys took advantage of that generosity, but those who helped deserve praise, not scorn.

“That is Vernon and Coldstream in a nut shell,” he said of the care local residents showed without hesitation.

Once the truth came out, the drama was not over with one of the boys ending up in the hospital for several weeks, launching a legal battle as to who was going to pay for the medical bills.

Kolibaba was interviewed extensively for the Paramount Plus documentary Wild Boys: Strangers in Town and will tell the story from his perspective.

Henry Proce, with the Vernon RCMP at the time, led the investigation and is also interviewed by the documentary crew.

In 2022, Coldstream's Sam Mullins put together a multi-series podcast that took a deep dive into the strange story. It won the Podcast Academy Ambie Award for Podcast of the Year in 2023.