'Obsessed with the game': Kalamalka Lakers guard Mason Clerke signs with UBCO Heat

Double trouble at UBCO

Photo: Contributed Mason Clerke credits hard work over his grade 10 year that propelled him to the nect level

Many athletes struggle to pinpoint the moment their sport becomes an obsession. For Coldstream’s Mason Clerke, it was clear.

In 2024, Clerke and his junior basketball team at Kalamalka Secondary reached the provincial championships at the cavernous Langley Events Centre. The Lakers didn’t advance to the final, but Clerke stayed to watch the championship game in the main gym alongside nearly 8,000 fans.

"That's the moment I knew I wanted to go farther with basketball," he told Castanet.

That ambition is now reality. Clerke has signed a scholarship with the UBCO Heat men’s basketball program and will compete in U Sports this fall.

Tim Thorpe, co-coach of the Lakers, called Clerke an obsessive of the game.

"He will practice every chance he gets," Thorpe said. "That's a big reason he is as good as he is. He's confident, smooth, who can make it look easy and he is also our most vocal leader who isn't afraid to take the big shot."

While staying close to home appealed to Clerke, familiar faces ultimately sealed his decision.

"I've been with the coaches a long time playing Junior Heat," said Clerke. "I have a really close connection to Justin Thiessen," the Heat's recruiting director and lead assistant coach.

Longtime teammate Tylen Lewis, who signed with the Heat in January, was another factor.

"I am not sick of him yet," he joked.

At six-foot-five, Clerke combines an intriguing blend of size and shooting touch to the guard position. As he prepares for the next level, he’s focused on tightening his handle and getting stronger.

Those improvements will come easy to him, according to Glenn Garvie, the Lakers’ co-coach.

"He just loves to play basketball," Garvie said. "Always at practice and trying to improve. Every year he has improved significantly, and I don't see that changing in university. His best basketball is ahead of him"

Kalamalka Secondary has not traditionally been a basketball powerhouse, but Clerke and Lewis are helping change that. The Lakers spent much of this season ranked in the provincial top 10 in AA.

Clerke also credited school counsellor Ed Lefurgy, who opened the gym to him early in high school and helped grow basketball opportunities in Coldstream.

“He helped us a lot,” Clerke said. “He brought in spring camps and club teams, and really helped bring players and coaches together.”