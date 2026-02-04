Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue make rescue of rookie snowmobiler in Enderby

'Eye-opening' rescue

Photo: VSAR Facebook A late Saturday rescue for VSAR in the Hunters Range area

A first-time snowmobiler who go separated from his group had to rely on the quick action of the the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society (VSAR) late Saturday.

The snowmobiler was "without any means of getting out of the elements" and without any means of communication once their cell phone died after calling 911, according to a post on VSAR's Facebook page.

"Perhaps most unfortunate for our caller was their cotton clothing with a down puffy was simply no match for the heavy, wet snow that started falling in earnest later in the day," said VSAR. "By the time we got to our caller, he was soaked through and very cold."

VSAR was able to locate the individual and members of his group, and guide them down to the closest cabin to warm up.

"We’re sure this was quite the eye-opening experience for our caller as to how inhospitable and unforgiving mother nature can be in the backcountry, how important good group travelling habits are, and how long it can take outside assistance to arrive to even reasonably close backcountry locations," said VSAR.

VSAR commended the caller for carrying a means of outside communication, and being in an area on the mountain with cell coverage.

"Making the decision to call 911, and staying put with their machine until we could arrive was correct," said VSAR. "We are certainly thankful that this one turned out as well as it did for our caller."

VSAR also thanked members of the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, who offered their time and intimate knowledge of the local area to assist on the call.