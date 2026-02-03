Vernon News

Community Foundation North Okanagan opening applications for grants

$300k grant funds available

Photo: Contributed The 2025 program saw funding given to the Take a Hike Foundation’s Vernon Program,

Applications are opening for the annual Smart and Caring grants from the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO).

Close to $300,000 will be available, as the CFNO aims to support initiatives that create meaningful change in the North Okanagan region.

“This grant program allows us to support a wide variety of community needs, from food security and mental wellness to environmental sustainability and education,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of CFNO.

“Every year, we are inspired by the innovative and impactful projects that local organizations bring forward.”

Last year, $467,000 in grant funds were given to 53 organizations. To honour CFNO’s 50th anniversary, the foundation set a goal of funding 50 grants for 50 years, and the community helped surpass it. This achievement was strengthened by donors who added top-up support to the grants pool, enabling CFNO to fund more organizations and meet increased demand in our community.

Organizations considering applying are invited to join CFNO for a grant information session, on Thursday, Feb. 26, at noon.

The grants program is open to registered charities and qualified organizations working to address key issues facing the North Okanagan. Funding supports projects in health, social services, arts and culture, education,

environment, and more. Organizations are encouraged to connect with CFNO in advance to discuss eligibility.

For more information, and to apply for the grants, click here.