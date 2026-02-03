283829
North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society accepting pre-orders for anti-bullying cupcake fundraiser

Anti-bullying cupcakes

Bowen Assman - Feb 3, 2026 / 12:53 pm | Story: 597594

A cupcake fundraiser in recognition of Pink Shirt Day is now accepting pre-orders.

The North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society (NOYFSS) is returning its beloved fundraiser for anti-bullying on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

“Pink Shirt Day reminds us of the power of standing together for kindness,” said NOYFSS executive
director Dean Francks. “These cupcakes are more than a treat, they each are topped with messages of encouragement and represent our community’s commitment to ensuring all young people feel supported, valued, and included.”

Pre-orders are now open here, and will be available for pickup or delivery on Feb. 25. The Vernon community is also encouraged to stop by NOYFSS on Feb. 25 between noon and 2 p.m. to purchase the cupcakes in person.

