North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society accepting pre-orders for anti-bullying cupcake fundraiser
Anti-bullying cupcakes
A cupcake fundraiser in recognition of Pink Shirt Day is now accepting pre-orders.
The North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society (NOYFSS) is returning its beloved fundraiser for anti-bullying on Wednesday, Feb. 25.
“Pink Shirt Day reminds us of the power of standing together for kindness,” said NOYFSS executive
director Dean Francks. “These cupcakes are more than a treat, they each are topped with messages of encouragement and represent our community’s commitment to ensuring all young people feel supported, valued, and included.”
Pre-orders are now open here, and will be available for pickup or delivery on Feb. 25. The Vernon community is also encouraged to stop by NOYFSS on Feb. 25 between noon and 2 p.m. to purchase the cupcakes in person.
More Vernon News
- $300k grant funds availableVernon - 2:00 pm
- Killed man feared a 'hit' Prince Rupert - 1:56 pm
- Pro basketball in KelownaKelowna - 1:52 pm
- Political musical chairsOntario - 1:27 pm
- Gadhafi's son killedLibya - 1:21 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Polar Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library