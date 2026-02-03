Vernon News

Infamous Bush Boys of the Okanagan story getting serialized by international streaming service

'Bush Boys' documentary

A 2003 bizarre story of a pair of brothers who claimed to have grown up un the wilds of B.C. is getting revisited in a documentary.

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town is a two part TV series coming to Paramount+ on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The doc retraces the lives of Tom and Will Green, dubbed the Bush Boys. The two were found living in a tent behind the Kal Lake store in 2003.

The Green brothers claimed to have been raised in the wilderness, and the Vernon community quickly rallied around the duo, providing them with food and water.

However, as the story gained international attention, a family member noticed the brothers, and it turned out that the two grew up in Sacramento, California, and fled their home.

Sam Mullins, a native of Coldstream, previously chronicled the story in an eight-part podcast series called: Chameleon: Wild Boys. It won the Podcast Academy Ambie Award Podcast of the Year in 2023.

The show is directed by Rita Baghdadi and Jeremiah Hammerling and is being produced by companies Campside Media (who purchased the rights to Mullins' podcast), Candle True Stories and Endless Eye Productions.