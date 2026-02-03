Vernon News

Oceola Fish and Game Club decry federal gun buyback program, calling program ineffective and expensive

Gun buyback 'misses target'

Photo: Bowen Assman Fish and Game Clubs from across the Okanagan have pushed back against the recent federal gun buyback program.

A prominent Fish and Game Club in the Okanagan is calling the federal government's gun buyback program ineffective, expensive and a distraction from what it says are the real sources of gun-related crime in Canada.

The Canadian Government began banning more than 2,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms. The Assault-style Firearms Compensation Program is aimed to provide an option for eligible businesses and individuals who own these prohibited firearms to comply with the law.

"Those who choose to participate in the program may receive compensation subject to availability of program funds," the Government stated.

Participation in the compensation program is voluntary, but compliance with the ban is mandatory. Owners of prohibited firearms must either surrender, or permanently deactivate them by the end of the federal amnesty period on Oct. 30, 2026. Firearms owners must declare their intent to participate in the program by March 31.

The Oceola Fish and Game Club (OFGC), which has over 1,000 members, says the new program "misses the target" by focusing solely on legally purchased and owned firearms. The club argues those owners are already vetted, licensed, and subject to continuous background checks.

"If the federal and B.C. government really wants to stop gun violence, the focus needs to be on illegal guns and organized crime," the club told Castanet. "The hundreds of law-abiding firearms owners we have as members care deeply about safety. We live here too. We raise families here. We follow the rules, we use and store our firearms responsibly, and we support evidence-based policy. This Firearm buyback program doesn’t come close to meeting that standard."

Several provinces have voiced opposition to the program, while Quebec has expressed support and signed a $12.4-million agreement with the federal government to help cover coordination costs.

A six-week voluntary pilot phase of the program in Cape Breton, N.S., collected 25 firearms from 16 people in the fall.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars spent administering the buyback of legally owned firearms might look decisive, but it doesn’t actually deal with the problem,” the club said. “That money would go a lot further if it was aimed at stopping illegal guns before they ever reach our streets.”

The federal Liberal government has set aside nearly $250 million to compensate owners for approximately 136,000 firearms, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Scott Anderson, Conservative MP for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, spoke at OFGC on Jan. 24, saying that the method and mindset behind the program is dangerous.

“This is what creeping authoritarianism looks like in the West,” Anderson said. “It’s slow, legalized, bureaucratic control that expands year after year, always with a great slogan.”

Anderson, who said he is a firearms owner, told members he would not participate in the buyback program.

“Many of you are going to refuse to participate, and I fully support you in that,” he said. “Nor will I.”

He went on to suggest widespread non-participation could undermine the program.

Many of you will keep your now criminalized firearms after the expiry date and live outside the law and you may suspect what I’m going to do," he said. “If no one stands against this, we all lose, but if all of us stand against it, the clumsy plan will collapse.”