Okanagan Okie proclaims an early spring at annual Groundhog Day celebration in Vernon

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography Mayor Victor Cumming announces the prediction of Okanagan Okie during the Allan Brooks Nature Centre's annual Groundhog Day celebration.

It hasn't been much of a winter in the North Okanagan. And if Okanagan Okie is right, spring is just around the corner.

At a Groundhog Day celebration at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) in Vernon on Monday, Feb. 2, Okie the marmot made the prediction after failing to see his shadow.

"From his cozy pen, Okie peers and no shadow is seen," said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, who announced Okie's prediction in front of a small crowd at the ABNC. "Goodbye to fears, winter loosens and warmth draws near."

Okie is the marketing face and official spokes-marmot of the ABNC, which opened to the public 26 years ago. The Centre provides a variety of nature-associated learning opportunities, information, activities and experiences.

"We rebuilt our pond this year," said Cheryl Hood, executive director of the ABNC, who will be re-opening for the season on April 15. "We now have a 95,000 gallon pond and that will be finished in the spring."

Okie's prediction diverges from the United State's most popular groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, who proclaimed six more weeks of winter.

Shubenacadie Sam, Canada's most revered marmot, had to cancel an official ceremony due to adverse weather conditions in Nova Scotia, but a spokesperson for the groundhog said he did not see his shadow, prompting an early spring.