Annual Lumby Outhouse Races draws hundreds of spectators at Oval Park
Racing in the snow
Photo: Wayne Emde Photography
The Lumby Fire Department avoids a collision at the fifth annual Lumby Outhouse Races, hosted on Sunday, Feb. 1.
Mother nature made snow scarce on Sunday, Feb. 1, but that didn't stop the annual Lumby Outhouse Races from taking place.
Hosted by the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, the fun-filled competition saw 15 teams compete. Snow had to be trucked in for the event, and the slushy conditions made for a bumpy ride for several teams.
Taking home the first-place trophy was the Davidson Lawyers Lumby Office, who bested the Lumby RCMP squad in the final.
Third place went to the Lumby Men's Shed while the Rad Dad's Stool Bus won the award for most popular sled.
