Annual Lumby Outhouse Races draws hundreds of spectators at Oval Park

Racing in the snow

Hosted by the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, the fun-filled competition saw 15 teams compete. Snow had to be trucked in for the event, and the slushy conditions made for a bumpy ride for several teams.

Taking home the first-place trophy was the Davidson Lawyers Lumby Office, who bested the Lumby RCMP squad in the final.

Third place went to the Lumby Men's Shed while the Rad Dad's Stool Bus won the award for most popular sled.