Vernon News

Injured hiker airlifted from Enderby Cliffs

Injured hiker airlifted

Photo: Sandi Laponder A Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society helicopter was called in to help rescue an injured hiker at Enderby Cliffs on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

A helicopter was brought in to help rescue an injured hiker on Enderby Cliffs Sunday afternoon.

Vernon Search and Rescue was contacted by BC Emergency Health Services to help get the injured hiker to safety from the Enderby Cliffs trail.

VSAR team members hiked up to the injured person, finding her very cold and unable to walk down the trail. With darkness setting in and an icy path to navigate with a stretcher, the team called in Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society.

The helicopter and team successfully airlifted the hiker to the care of a waiting ambulance.

"The helicopter landed in our field below the cliffs while the search and rescue team secured the hiker," said nearby resident Sandi Laponder.

The SAR team then had to make their way back down the cliffside in the dark.

“The public is reminded to be very cautious when hiking trails at this time of year, as any shaded areas of the path can be very icy and slippery, leading to possible injury,” said VSAR in a post on social media.

“Vernon Search and Rescue would like to thank all the first responders who have helped with this task, as well as the AROWHS personnel who helped make this so successful.”