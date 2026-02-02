Vernon News

Coldstream closing Aberdeen Road until October for construction

Long road closure to start

Photo: District of Coldstream The District of Coldstream is reminding residents and motorists Aberdeen Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 2, as construction resumes on the Aberdeen sanitary trunk sewer project.

Due to the depth and width of the excavation required for the work, the road closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is expected to remain in effect until Oct. 1.

During construction, only local access and emergency vehicles will be permitted within the construction zone.

A safe, signed pedestrian/bicycle corridor will be maintained along the west shoulder of the road for the duration of the project.

Anticipated construction schedule

February 2 – February 28

Construction will take place in the vicinity of the CN Rail crossing.

March 1 – September 30

Installation of the sanitary sewer main will begin at Whitby Drive and progress north toward Venables Drive. Paving is anticipated to be completed by September 30, 2026.

October 1 – November 30

Final site restoration, cleanup, and line painting will occur.

For more information, please visit the district’s project webpage. Residents are also encouraged sign up to receive district news directly to their email.

For construction-related inquiries, including scheduling and traffic management, contact Chapman Industries at 250-549-2907 (office) or 250-306-7881 (site supervisor).