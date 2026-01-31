Vernon Vipers dropped a 4-3 decision to the Okotoks Oilers Friday

Vernon News

Photo: Vernon Vipers The Vernon Vipers continue to struggle in the BC Hockey League. The Vipers dropped a 4-3 decision to the visiting Okotoks Oilers Friday evening.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Vipers (8-22-6-0) who currently sit in last place of the Interior West Division with 22 points.

The Oilers (16-17-1-1) are currently in last place of the Interior East Division of the BCHL with 34 points.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals (28-7-3-0) lead the BCHL with 59 points, three points ahead of the West Kelowna Warriors (27-7-2-0).

The Vipers will begin a three game road swing through Northern Alberta Wednesday when they face the Spruce Grove Kings.