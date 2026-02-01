Vernon News

Travelling exhibit shows Ukraine war through virtual reality

War comes to Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh The devastation of war was brought to Vernon Saturday through the War Up Close & Children's Art exhibit.

The presentation featured works of art from children in Ukraine as well a virtual reality tour of Ukrainian cities before and after the invasion by Russia.

In February 2022, Russia launched an all-out offensive on the sovereign nation, igniting a war that, so far, has lasted four years, costing many lives and destroying communities.

The recent exhibit showed images of war through a child's eyes.

Each piece is a small story of children who lived in destroyed homes in the war-torn east and south, now living as refugees in their own land.

The virtual reality tour showed the devastation brought upon the people by the Putin government.

Olena Heichenko, co-ordinator of the War Up Close project in Canada, said people “can feel like you are in this place.”

“They want to be at home, but it is not safe,” Heichenko said. “This project supports teachers and children. They have fathers and brothers who are on the front line.”

The project joined forces with Teachers of Kyiv to support and protect Ukrainian Forces through student-led efforts, such as weaving camouflage netting helmet covers.

War Up Close photographers risk their lives to capture the brutal reality of Russia's crimes against Ukraine. Through their work, the project aims to preserve historical memory, support academic research and engage the international community in understanding the scale of the tragedy and the heroism of the Ukrainian people.

"Visitors to the War up Close exhibition are always deeply impacted by what they experience through the virtual reality headset. They often say they feel the war as if it were happening right beside them, as the destruction and horror seem incredibly real,” said Mykola Omelchenko, co-founder and panoramic photographer of War Up Close museum.

“The terror in my country continues every day and night. Ukraine is enduring an extremely cold winter, with temperatures dropping to -15 to - 25C. Russian forces continue to target civilian infrastructure, leaving people without electricity, water or heat in their homes. Our materials serve as powerful visual evidence of Russia's crimes and will help bring the aggressor to justice in the future."

More information on the exhibit and the plight of the Ukrainian people can be found online.