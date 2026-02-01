Vernon News

Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre hosting special Valentine's Day event

Love at the science centre

Photo: Okanagan Science Centre Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre is inviting people to spice up their Valentine’s Day at the adult only, after-hours workshop - Fangs & Foliage.

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a terrarium full of carnivorous plants.

“Whether you're celebrating romance, friendship, or self-love, this hands-on workshop is the perfect way to grow something beautiful and learn more about carnivorous plants,” said a post on the centre's Facebook page.

“During this workshop, Fangs & Foliage will guide you through creating your very own carnivorous terrarium. These remarkable plants are not only captivating, but have evolved some of the most unique and “spicy” survival tactics in the plant kingdom. Think traps, lures, and digestion – it's a world of plants that eat just as fiercely as they love.”

Participants will be working with a variety of carnivorous plants, including Sundews - tiny predators use sticky, glistening tentacles to lure and trap unsuspecting prey; bladderworts – underwater hunters that use vacuum-like bladders to snap up tiny aquatic creatures and live mosses which will add a touch of lush greenery to your creation.

Each ticket holder will craft their own miniature ecosystem and all terrarium materials will be provided. Each ticket for the 19+ event includes a glass of wine, with non-alcoholic drink options available.

Fangs & Foliage takes place Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $65 each plus taxes.

To learn more and purchase tickets click here.