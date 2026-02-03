Vernon News

Review Board orders custody in long-running Vernon harassment case

Photo: BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital located in Coquitlam.

A long-running harassment case that has its roots in Vernon was back before the provincial Review Board for a mandatory restriction of liberties hearing.

The hearing, on July 3, 2025, but recently unsealed, was to see if Theresa Balfour should be returned to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (FPH).

Although the latest ruling was issued in Vancouver, the case traces back to Vernon, where Balfour was found not criminally responsible in 2008 following a criminal harassment charge. Since then, her case has remained under the jurisdiction of the BC Review Board.

Between March and April 2008 in the Vernon area, Balfour engaged in persistent criminal harassment of a woman, after developing an erotomanic delusion that she was in a relationship with the woman’s son, whom she had briefly rented from in 1994.

Believing they were married or romantically involved, Balfour repeatedly tried to contact him through his mother, harassing her with unwanted letters, abusive phone calls and uninvited visits, and even changing her last name as part of the delusion.

Over time, Balfour developed similar delusional fixations involving mental health professionals responsible for her care and acted on those beliefs by seeking them out in the community. She has also held delusions involving institutions such as the military and medical school.

Now 65, Balfour has been diagnosed with chronic, treatment-resistant schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type. While she has no formal criminal record, reports indicate a history of threatening, and harassing behaviour toward mental health clinicians and her mother, resulting in peace bonds but no convictions.

After a review in March, 2025, Balfour deteriorated by waning off her medications, and expressesing suicidal thoughts. She was also caught at the Vancouver airport attempting to leave, before police apprehended her under the Mental Health Act and she was sent back to FPH.

The Board ultimately decided that Balfour needed to be kept in the hospital, with escorted community access possible.

"The evidence now is that she poses even a greater risk to the public," said the Board decision. "She is no longer compliant with her antipsychotic medication, her belief in her delusions has significantly increased, and she is at a heightened risk of acting on those delusional beliefs and causing harm."

The decision can be reviewed after 12 months.