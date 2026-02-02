Vernon News

Vernon's Michelle Webster up for SportBC Female Coach of the Year award

Photo: SportBC Photo Michelle Webster is a long-time softball coach in the Vernon community.

A Vernon softball coach is a nominee for a provincial award.

Michelle Webster, who is a long-time coach in the Okanagan softball community, is up for Female Coach of the Year at the SportBC awards gala, set to be hosted on Thursday, March 5 in Vancouver.

Webster is currently an executive director with Pacific Sports Okanagan, and a coach with Team Canada’s U15 and U18 girls softball team.

Webster, who grew up in Vernon and graduated from Fulton Secondary in 2002, was also the head coach for the UBC Okanagan Heat softball program from 2019 until 2024. She was also bestowed with the National Indigenous Coaching Award last year by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council.

The event is a recognition of the province's best in amateur sport in the 2025 season. Each finalist was nominated by their provincial or multi-sport organization and the selection committee included a diverse group of highly experienced amateur sport leaders and media members from across the province.

Other awards that will be given out are for youth, junior, master and senior athletes, athletes with a disability, officials, and teams.

An additional six awards will be presented at the ceremony including the Best of BC, KidSport BC Community Champion, Harry Jerome Comeback, Daryl Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award and In Her Footsteps Honourees and the Bobbie Steen Legacy Foundation Award recipient.

