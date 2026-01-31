Vernon News

Vernon MLA honours long-serving firefighters

60 years of service

Combined, they have more than 60 years of experience.

Deputy Fire Chief Bas Kuyper and firefighter Warren Otway were honoured for their devotion to the community this week.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu attended a special event recently to recognize the two members of the BX Swan Lake Fire Department.

“Between them, they represent more than six decades of service, decades of answering the call, often in the middle of the night, leaving families, comfort and day jobs behind to protect others,” Sandhu posted on her Facebook page.

“They have served through countless emergencies, including some of the most challenging wildfire seasons British Columbia has ever faced. Their work has protected homes, communities, and lives. But just as powerful is the work that doesn’t make headlines — the steady leadership, mentoring of new firefighters, maintaining readiness, and being a constant presence at the station. That quiet dedication is the backbone of public safety.”

Harwinder said as a longtime registered nurse, she has “immense respect for firefighters. Many of us in healthcare have seen firsthand the bravery, teamwork, and selflessness they bring every single day."

"Communities are safer, stronger, and more beautiful because of them, and because of all firefighters who go above and beyond without ever asking for recognition.”

To honour their dedication, Sandhu presented them with Premier David Eby’s Recognition Certificates along with the certificates of appreciation.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and thank you to you and your families for every sacrifice made in service to others,” she said.