Vernon Kokanee Swim Club members rack up medals at Kelowna meet

Swimmers conquer snowfest

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club travelled to Kelowna for the annual Snowfest competition on Jan. 24.

Vernon swimmers travelled down Highway 97 and dominated at the 2026 Snowfest meet in Kelowna.

Hosted at the H2O Centre in Kelowna over the Jan. 24 weekend, the VKSC sent 47 swimmers to the competition, up from 30 a season ago.

The competition marked the first time in the 2025-26 season that VKSC swimmers would race in an Olympic size long course 50 metre pool.

VKSC qualified 34 swimmers for finals, and 16 medalled. Leading the charge for Vernon was Alex Pushkov, who won golds in the 100 metre breaststroke, 200 m individual medley, 200 m breaststroke and 200 m freestyle. He also nabbed silvers in the 200 and 100 m backstroke.

Hera Serzane won golds in the 50 m freestyle, 100 m backstroke and 100 m butterfly, while taking silver in the 100 m breaststroke and 100 m freestyle.

A club record was also broken, with the team of Korbin Wade, Alex Pushkov, Kaeden Uesson and Rowan Brett breaking the 4x50 m freestyle record with a time of 1:51.71.

Next up for the team is a trip to Salmon Arm to compete in their Invitational event from Feb. 6-8.