Vernon News

Vernon historian has footage of Okanagan cricket game in 1961

Long history of cricket

It is a sport that is making a comeback in the Okanagan.

Cricket has blossomed as of late, from four teams in 2018 to four times that many ready to take to the field of play in 2026.

The Interior Social Cricket League played a pivotal role in promoting the sport throughout the region. What began as a modest competition with just four teams evolved into a formal tournament by 2020, and has now expanded to include 16 squads in 2026.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage of a cricket match from 1961 somewhere in the Okanagan.

The exact location is not known, but Arseneault believes it to be in the Central Okanagan.

“There are a few clues: the surrounding hills and topography, a wooden structure off the playing field and, of course, the people,” said Arseneault, who encourages people to not only comment on the video, but to share the video as well.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].