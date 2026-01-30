Vernon News

Another motel in Vernon that housed the homeless has closed

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon's Polson Park Motel is closed. The 30-unit motel, at the intersection of 24th Avenue and 32nd Street, is behind temporary fencing.

The motel was purchased by the province in March 2022 to be used as supportive housing for the city's street entrenched community.

A story by Castanet at the time said BC Housing invested $2.6 million to purchase and renovate the motel, which was bought below appraised value.

BC Housing will also to provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1 million.

Turning Points Collaborative Society was tasked with operating the building.

The site had been leased by BC Housing since April 2020 as temporary housing for vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current residents were allowed to remain in the building, the province says.

Castanet has reached out to Turning Points for comment.

The motel is the second such facility to close in recent months.

The Tiki Village Motel closed in November 2025 due to electrical safety issues, displacing residents.