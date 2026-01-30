Vernon News

Splatsin election sees new Kukpi7

All female chief, council

Splatsin residents have elected an all-female Kukpi7 and Tkwamipla7.

While no officials results have been issued from Splatsin regarding Thursday's election, former chief Gloria Morgan posted on Facebook that Edna Felix is the new Kukpi7 (chief) and Stephanie Harry, Miranda Kimbasket, Phyllis Jezewsky, Megan Nicholas and Laureen Felix have been elected as Tkwamipla7 (councillors).

Edna Felix previously served as a Tkwamipla7 and defeated incumbent Kukpi7 Mike Christian to take the top job.

Along with being the former Splatsin chief, Morgan is a BC Reconciliation Award winner, a residential school survivor and served as the chair of the Okanagan College board of governors.

She also was the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay in the 2025 federal election.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

“This ceremony marks an important moment of leadership, responsibility, and service to the Splatsin community. We look forward to coming together to witness and support our new Chief and Council as they formally begin their term,” said a post on the Splatsin website. “Everyone is welcome.”