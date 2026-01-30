Vernon News

Today is the last day to register for Vernon Winter Carnival events

Photo: Gordon Cole The Vernon Winter Carnival is a week away and time is just about up to register for events. Today is the deadline to register to be a parade participant, to enter the Best Decorated Contest, the School Poster Contest or to be a Balloon Glow vendor.

“From joining the parade and decorating your business to participating in over 100 events and activities, there are countless ways to get involved and show your community spirit. The Vernon Winter Carnival is more than a festival — it’s a celebration of winter, creativity, and connection,” said a release from carnival.

“Many event tickets are already selling fast, so be sure to secure yours as soon as possible. Bundle up, support local events, and help make this year’s Vernon Winter Carnival one to remember.”

Carnival kicks off Friday, Feb. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the Balloon Glow and the Village Green Centre.

The party will include a DJ, kid's games, the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band and, of course, hot air balloons.

To register, visit the winter carnival website.