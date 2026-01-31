Vernon News

Weak, hungry bear cub rescued between Vernon and Lumby

Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society A bear cub was rescued by the Northern Lights Wildlife Society between Lumby and Vernon.

A black bear cub has a new lease on life after being rescued by the Northern Lights Wildlife Society.

The distressed cub was found between Vernon and Lumby near a local school Thursday.

A post on the group's Facebook page said the “bear cub was found in a weakened condition requiring intervention. As the situation arose past our designated intake period for the region, we sought to obtain special permission to proceed with the rescue.”

The group said the special approval was granted, largely due to the community’s commitment to being bear-aware, as the cub had not been reported interacting with human attractants.

“This is a necessary component for rescue operations at this age of the cub,” the post said.

Fortunately, the cub remained nearby, ultimately entering a shed, at which point concerned residents closed the door on him.

Volunteers Jo Johnson and Lydia Koot safely contained the cub for transport, and it has now received its first meal in an extended period.

“It is yet to be determined how severely malnourished the cub may be or whether recovery is possible, but we are so very grateful for the continued collaboration between the community and government in supporting wildlife rehabilitation efforts,” the post said. “We expect the cub to arrive at the shelter tonight. Our amazing volunteers have created a train to drive him here safely and allowing continues care during the transport period.”

The NLWS is a registered Canadian charity that provides care and rehabilitation for injured and orphaned wildlife.