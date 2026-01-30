Vernon News

Vernon RCMP hoping public can help nab suspected car thief

Photo: RCMP Vernon RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected car thief.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Nov. 6, police received a report of a theft of a vehicle from at a business in the 4600-block of 27th Street in Vernon.

The suspect used a pickup truck and dolly to tow a vehicle off the lot. The vehicle, a grey 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, was later recovered, stripped to the frame.

“We’re releasing these photos to the public looking for any information that could help advance our investigation,” said Terleski. “If you recognize the person or the vehicle please give us a call.”

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2025-18734.