Vernon News

Non-profit John Rudy Health Resource Centre hosting healthy event

Bingo for the health of it

Photo: Unsplash A Vernon non-profit is using bingo to help people get healthy. The John Rudy Health Resource Centre is hosting a community health and wellness bingo event for all ages.

Sign up by making a $20 donation to the non-profit centre, get a bingo card, complete activities that focus on physical fitness, mental health and nutrition for chances to win prizes each week in February.

The grand prizes are valued at $400 each and will be awarded at the end of the month.

“Fundraisers like this help the John Rudy Health Resource Centre operate and offer all of their services, workshops and large community events for free to everyone,” the centre said in an email.

According to the news release, the centre offers a variety of services including support to individuals and their families to find, understand and use health information and services.

There is also a monthly educational group for people living with chronic conditions called Living Despite at 1 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Okanagan Regional Library; workshops on nutrition and other health-related topics and in 2026 they will host four large community events throughout the year.

The events include counselling options in Vernon on March 18, a family caregiver’s event May 6, a health check-in, check-up event in June and an event in October for young and older adults on things to do before you die to make it easier for your family and friends.

For more information and to register click here.

Financial donations can be made at DEEM Health & Fitness, in the Fruit Union Plaza.The centre can also be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling the office at 250-938-8092.