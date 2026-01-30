Enderby woman missing for decades
Missing for 28 years
It has been decades since Linda Lachance went missing.
According to a post on the Whereabouts Unknown Facebook page, the 38-year-old woman was last seen in Enderby on Nov. 19, 1998.
She has not been heard from since.
“Only weeks before Linda vanished, her partner, Cal Marriott, was murdered in Vernon. In the aftermath of that violence, Linda disappeared. Police have long stated they suspect foul play in her case,” the post said, adding Lachance left behind a young son.
Lachance was five-foot-two and weighed 99 pounds.
“Someone knows what happened to Linda Lachance. Someone has information that could finally bring answers — not just for investigators, but for the child who never stopped wondering where his mother went,” the post said.
Anyone with information Lachance's disappearance are urged to call their local RCMP.
Correction: This story originally said that she'd been missing more than 30 years. She went missing in 1998, which is 28 years.
