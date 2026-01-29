Vernon News

'Winter showed up overnight' at SilverStar Mountain, as ski hill gets fresh powder

Snow at SilverStar

Photo: Contributed The PowCam at SilverStar Mountain

After weeks of minimal snow, SilverStar Mountain Resort was finally blessed with a dumping on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The Resort got eight centimetres overnight, more than doubling what they got throughout the past week (13 cm).

Season total is at 291 cm, with a base depth at 126 cm.

Looking ahead to the weekend, snow should fall in the BC Interior "at times" on Thursday, according to the Resort.

"Circulation around the low will keep the snow in the forecast on Friday, but an upper ridge developing over the region on Saturday will bring a drier start to the weekend."