Vernon seniors centre raising money for needed repairs

Schubert Centre needs funds

A Vernon senior centre needs a helping hand.

The Schubert Centre has been a gathering place for local seniors since it opened in the mid 1980s.

The centre offers regular weekly activities and hosts special events throughout the year.

And over those years they have dealt with financial challenges and now they need money for the water system.

A post on the centre's Facebook page said In December 2025, the Regional District North Okanagan “performed a cross connection control assessment and found that we need to update our water system. To update, the pipes, valves, gauges, electrical, etc. it comes to $24,300 plus tax.

“Schubert Centre is a vital organization for seniors and businesses around the community whether it's the Meals on Wheels program or rentals for weddings and business meetings. We simply do not have the means to make this mandatory update happen so we are asking you, the public, the community, our friends and family to see the importance of the Schubert Centre and help.”

The centre is asking for financial donations or items of value they can sell through a silent auction to raise the needed funds.

For more information, visit the Schubert Centre website.