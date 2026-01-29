Antlr Menswear in Vernon closing its door at end of February
Menswear store closing
A popular menswear store is closing its doors in Vernon, citing a lack of sales, making business "unsustainable."
Antlr Menswear in downtown Vernon (3003 30th Ave.) will be closing at the end of February.
"We want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported this venture over the last 3 plus years, whether you shopped with us regularly, stopped in while shopping downtown or just shared a kind word about the store with your friends," said owner Amanda Homeniuk. "Your support has meant everything to us. We loved creating this space and finding eco-friendly products we knew you would enjoy."
The shop is running a clearance sale starting Thursday, Jan. 29, with all inventory 40 to 50 per cent off.
"We also really need you to come in and use your gift cards as soon as possible," said Homeniuk. "You have a month, but obviously the selection will decrease as we get closer to the closing day."
Antlr is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
