Mating season makes the wild canines more aggressive, expert cautions

Coyotes may be aggressive

Photo: Pexels It's mating season for coyotes and that can make the wild canines more aggressive. Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise said coyotes are currently at the peak of their mating season which is expected to last until mid to late February.

Wise said coyotes could view a dog as prey, and will even lure the family pet to its demise.

“They will act like they want to play with the dog and lure it to an area where other coyotes will be waiting in the bushes,” Wise said. “Don't let your dog outside unsupervised.”

He recommends people keep their dogs on a leash while going for a walk.

And when letting the family pooch out to do their business, Wise advises people to check the backyard first, even if it is fenced.

Wise said he has seen coyotes clear “an eight-foot fence” to gain access to an area.

Feeding a dog in the backyard could also bring coyotes to a area as the food is an attractant.

And once they find that food, they will keep coming back. Wise also advises to keep the family cat indoors as they are also a prime meal for a coyote.

Coyote attacks on humans are rare, however, there have been reports of people, including children, bitten in North America and there has been one fatal human attack that occurred in Nova Scotia in 2009.

There are things people can do to protect themselves and their pets if they are walking in a natural area.

“Carry a stick,” said Wise. “And I don't mean a skinny stick, but a solid walking stick. Bear spray is also very effective when it comes to coyotes.”

Wise said wasp spray is also an effective deterrent and can be sprayed from quite a distance away from the threat.

In the event you encounter a coyote that behaves aggressively towards you or your pet:

Make yourself appear large, maintain eye contact and speak in a firm voice or shout

Do not run or turn your back to it as this may trigger an attack

Pick up small pets and children immediately; older children should stay close and not try to run away

Wave your arms and if you have a walking stick or gardening implement such as a rake or shovel, be prepared to use it as a weapon against the coyote

Throw rocks, sticks or other objects in the animal’s vicinity

If the coyote continues to approach, do not run or turn your back on it, continue looking large and making noise while you slowly retreat. Move towards more people or into your home or vehicle

If the coyote attacks, deliver a series of blows either with your feet or a sturdy stick at the animal’s ribs and stomach

Once mating season is over, it takes 56 days for a batch of coyote puppies to born and Wise warned that adult coyotes will be protective of their dens, making them aggressive to perceived threats.

Anyone who encounters aggressive wildlife to report it to the RAPP Line,1-877-952-7277. The information will be passed on to conservation officers.