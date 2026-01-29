Vernon News

Influenza and respiratory illness has prompted IH to declare more outbreaks

More care home outbreaks

Photo: Pixabay Respiratory infections and the flu continue to impact area care homes.

On Jan. 27, Interior Health declared a respiratory infection outbreak for the entirety of Vernon's Polson Special Care, a long-term care facility.

That same day, IH declared a respiratory infection outbreak at long-term care facility Village By The Station in Penticton.

And also on Jan. 27, a gastrointestinal outbreak was declared for the entirety of Lake Lodge, a long-term care facility in Lake Country.

A respiratory infection outbreak was declared Jan. 26 for Unit B of the Cottonwoods facility in Kelowna.

On Jan. 17, the entirety of Mission Creek Landing's long-term care facility was declared to be under respiratory infection outbreak.

Kelowna's Sun Pointe Village has been dealing with a respiratory infection outbreak since Jan. 13 and on Jan. 9 in Penticton, all of Westview Place long-term care has been under a respiratory infection outbreak caused by human metapneumovirus.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.