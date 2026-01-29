Influenza and respiratory illness has prompted IH to declare more outbreaks
More care home outbreaks
Respiratory infections and the flu continue to impact area care homes.
On Jan. 27, Interior Health declared a respiratory infection outbreak for the entirety of Vernon's Polson Special Care, a long-term care facility.
That same day, IH declared a respiratory infection outbreak at long-term care facility Village By The Station in Penticton.
And also on Jan. 27, a gastrointestinal outbreak was declared for the entirety of Lake Lodge, a long-term care facility in Lake Country.
A respiratory infection outbreak was declared Jan. 26 for Unit B of the Cottonwoods facility in Kelowna.
On Jan. 17, the entirety of Mission Creek Landing's long-term care facility was declared to be under respiratory infection outbreak.
Kelowna's Sun Pointe Village has been dealing with a respiratory infection outbreak since Jan. 13 and on Jan. 9 in Penticton, all of Westview Place long-term care has been under a respiratory infection outbreak caused by human metapneumovirus.
The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.
Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.
The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.
More Vernon News
- Ottawa flights on offerKelowna - 10:22 am
- Bennett Bridge clearedKelowna - 10:20 am
- Wealth gap grew wider Canada - 10:14 am
- More care home outbreaksVernon - 10:02 am
- Hope for Kelowna momKelowna - 9:23 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$435,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bonnie & Clyde Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library