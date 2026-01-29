Vernon News

Armstrong couple operating geothermal greenhouse 'in the snow'

Veggies in the snow

It’s mid-January, but for an Armstrong couple, figs are still growing on their trees.

Dale and Chelsea Klages own and operate Greenhouse in the Snow, a low-cost, highly efficient geothermal greenhouse that allows crops to grow year-round.

“This style of greenhouse is also more sustainable for agricultural land because we’re not taking land away and pouring concrete,” Chelsea Klages said. “We’re growing directly into the ground."

The concept was first popularized in the 1990s by Russ Finch, who wanted to grow oranges in Nebraska’s harsh prairie climate. By combining low-grade geothermal heat with passive solar design, Finch was able to keep greenhouse temperatures above freezing through the winter with minimal operating costs.

In 2020, the Klages licensed the design and brought it to Canada. In addition to operating their Armstrong greenhouse, the couple now sells the infrastructure to others across the country.

Chelsea said the greenhouse allows the family to sustain themselves “quite well” through the winter.

“We grow the typical vegetables like celery, beans, kale and carrots, but we also grow bananas, pomegranates, figs, champagne fruit and more,” she said.

Operating costs average about $4 a day, covering exhaust fans, grow lights and the low-grade geothermal system.

“It’s really cost-effective to operate,” Chelsea said.

For more information, follow Greenhouse in the Snow on Facebook, or visit greenhouseinthesnowcanada.ca.